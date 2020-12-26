PM’s address witnessed at Pavilion Ground

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Dec: On the occasion of Good Governance Day, today, PM Narendra Modi transferred online the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ amounting to Rs 18,000 crores to 9 crore farmers. Rs 165 crores were transferred into the accounts of 8.27 lakh farmers of Uttarakhand.

The PM’s telecast on the occasion was witnessed at the Pavilion Ground by a large gathering, also comprising farmers, in Doon, also. The event was also addressed, virtually, by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. He mentioned the efforts made by the State Government for the welfare of farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also gave a virtual address. Present at the Pavilion Ground were Uttarakhand BJP joint incharge Rekha Verma, Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal, RS MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Ganesh Joshi, Khajan Das, Munni Devi Shah, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Chief Secretary Om Prakash, etc.