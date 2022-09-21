PM’s entire life devoted to public service: Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 20 Sept: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17 September, National General Secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj distributed nutritious food among children at Anganwadi centres in Dakpathar and Vikasnagar. Tree plantation was also done.

BJP workers sent happy birthday wishes to the Prime Minister by writing postcards in Herbertpur. An exhibition based on the life of the Prime Minister was also organised.

Bhardwaj said on the occasion that the entire life of the Prime Minister has been devoted to the welfare of the people. Since politics is only a medium of service for BJP, its party workers will wish the Prime Minister good health and long life through public service works for the entire 15 days across the country.