PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra takes stock of rescue operation

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 27 Nov: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Ajay Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, took stock of the tunnel rescue operation in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, today. Mishra is expected to brief the PM on the situation in Silkyara.

During his stay at the rescue site and the inspection of the tunnel, he sought information about the topography and geology of the site through graphic presentation and mapping. Dr Mishra also learnt in detail the intricacies involved in the rescue work underway there.

Along with the officials, he also spoke at length with the rescue workers and engineers involved in the rescue operation.

Later, he also spoke to workers Tinku Dubey, Amit, Shashikant, Jharu Ram, Radhe Raman Dubey, Om Prakash, ND Ahmed engaged in the process of cutting the blades of the auger machine and removing them and praised their hard work. He also directed the officials that special care should be taken for the safety of all the people engaged in relief work along with that of workers trapped inside.

Mishra also inquired about the food items being sent to the workers trapped inside the tunnel. He asked that special care be taken about maintaining the quality of food being supplied to the workers.

The Principal Secretary also held a conversation with Gabbar Singh Negi and others from among the workers trapped inside the tunnel via the audio communication set up installed by SDRF and also the telephone line installed by BSNL and inquired about their well-being. During the talks, he urged the workers to take care of their health. He also sought to confirm from the workers about the supply of food, electricity and water. He told them that everyone is working hard for the rescue operation.

Coming out of the tunnel, Mishra also met the families of the trapped workers and encouraged them to be patient. He assured them that the workers would be evacuated from the tunnel soon. Along with the family members of trapped workers, the entire country is praying for their speedy and safe evacuation. Family members would have to maintain a high morale. The government would stand with the families of the workers in every situation.

During the time that Mishra and Bhalla stayed at the rescue site, former advisor to the Prime Minister and Officer on Special Duty to the Government of Uttarakhand, Bhaskar Khulbe, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Government of India) Anurag Jain, MD, NHIDCL, Mahmood Ahmed, Secretary Dr Neeraj Khairwal, Deputy Secretary Mangesh Ghildiyal, DG, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela and others were also present.