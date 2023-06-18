PNG Line reaches Doon, piped gas supply to begin soon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Jun: The much delayed Piped Natural Gas ( PNG ) project for Doon has finally made significant progress as the Gas Pipeline has finally reached Doon . Soon several colonies in the city are expected to be supplied with piped gas for kitchens while other colonies may take somewhat more time for their gas connections. The major reason for the delay in connecting Doon to the Gas pipeline is stated to be Corona pandemic.

According to Meenaksh Tripathi, Project Head of GAIL Gas Pvt Ltd, the company has connected the gas pipeline to Doon . Now the wards (colonies) will be connected to the main line . After which gas can be delivered to the homes. For this, work has started to get approval from the administration. The areas in which the PNG line has been laid include ISBT, Kargi, Ajapbur, Dharampur and Nehru Colony. So far Gail has already given 25,000 gas connections though the gas is yet to be supplied. While the PNG line had already come to Haridwar some years ago, the connection of mainline till Doon remained pending due to the Pandemic and due to some technical reasons. River Song was a major hindrance according to the sources in GAIL which delayed the connection. Now this has been resolved. Now, the work of laying PNG line till Doon has been completed by GAIL Gas Limited. With this, a target has been set to provide connections to three lakh homes so far. In the year 2019, the company had given connections to five wards of Doon . But after that the project had remained pending.

After the pandemic, the work to lay the line from Haridwar till Doon was started again but the work was held up when the pipeline reached Doiwala. It took rather a long time of two years for the problem to be resolved about laying the line across River Song. Now the pipeline has finally reached Doon and the work of connecting the line to the houses of Doon has to be done by the company. For this the administration is being contacted and its green signal is awaited. A total of 25 thousand connections have been given in Doon . These connections were given in the year 2019, but gas supply was not received, because of which the connections in the houses have to be rechecked and repaired if necessary before the gas is supplied.

Meanwhile the work of laying the pipeline across the city is underway. The pipeline route will be from Rispana to Rajpur via Aaraghar, Naini Bakery. A gas pipeline has been laid to Nany Bakery from Araghar. This pipeline will be connected to the main line at Rispana. Apart from this, a line will also be laid from ISBT to Ballupur. A route from the main line leads to the Haridwar bypass area. The work on this route is almost complete. It merely needs to be connected in some areas to the mainline. The areas which will have piped gas supply in the first phase in Dehradun include Dharampur, Nehru Colony, Patel Nagar, Banjarawala, Haridwar Bypass (and colonies off the Bypass like Ajabpur, Kargi etc) and Shimla Bypass and the areas adjoining the ISBT.

To begin with 3 lakh houses will get PNG connections in the first phase. New connections will keep getting connected later on. Houses where connections have been laid will also be verified and investigated to make sure that they are okay. The pipes and meters will be checked. This will be done by the company. Only after that the supply will be started. This is necessary in view of safety.