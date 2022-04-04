Poetry keeps us alive: Ranvir Singh Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: Ranvir Singh Chauhan, an IAS officer, believes that poetry is the essence of life. He was present at the Dehradun Literature Fest for the launch of his third book, titled ‘Kuch Kehna Tha Tumse’.

This book is a collection of his poetry. In his book launch, Ranvir, along with Sanjay Abhigyan (Senior Resident Editor, Amar Ujala) who has a vast expirience in the field of journalism, was in conversation with Dr Krishna Avtar. Dr Krishna is among the finest neurosurgeons of the city and founder, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun.

“Poetry chooses you, the poem happens,” remarked Ranvir when asked about his creative process. He shared an anecdote describing his meeting with the poet Gulzar. Ranvir started his journey as a writer after reading Gulzar’s work.

The panel also emphasised on the importance of passion in life. Amid busy lives, everyone should try their best to keep their passion alive. “It is poetry that makes humankind humble and makes people human in the real sense,” it was emphasised.