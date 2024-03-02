Police arrests 5 women for Banbhulpura violence

By Our Staff Reporter
Haldwani, 1 Mar: Five women have been arrested by Nainital Police in connection with the violence in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani city on 8 February this year. In all 89 miscreants have been sent to jail so far.
In the Haldwani violence case, SSP Prahlad Meena today informed that on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, police teams raided the nearby houses and in the above cases, 84 miscreants were arrested and illegal weapons and cartridges were recovered from their possession. Apart from this, five women involved in the above mentioned violent incident have been identified and arrested by the police team today. Those arrested are Shahnaz, wife of late Jamil Ahmed, aged 45 years; Soni, wife of Nazim Mikrani aged 33 years; Shamsheer, daughter of late Jamil Ahmed, aged 25 years; Salma wife of Nafees Ahmed aged 50 years and Reshma, wife of Yameen, aged 45 years.