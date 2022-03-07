Police assures safety to senior citizens of Dehradun districts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: In Dehradun district today, several Police Stations organised meetings with senior citizens residing under their respective areas of jurisdiction. Under this noble initiative, the senior citizens were assured of safety. Today’s meetings were part of a special campaign focussing on safety of elderly people living in the district. Under this initiative, the police personnel are required to identify and prepare a list of senior citizens living alone in their police jurisdiction area. The Police Stations that organised such a meeting today included Raiwala, Prem Nagar, Vikasnagar and Chakrata. In the meeting, the Police in each of the police stations heard the problems faced by the senior citizens and it also briefed the senior citizens in respect of growing threat of cyber crimes whereby elderly citizens are cheated by the cyber criminals. Police made the elderly people aware of the safe usage of online banking, UPI and social media access following the desired precautionary measures.

Under this initiative, the police personnel are also expected under this initiative to establish efficient communication channels with the senior citizens living alone in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The emphasis is laid on understanding and resolving the problems faced by elderly people in the district.

In the meeting, the citizens were also cautioned against letting any unknown person enter their house on the pretext of offering help or by pretending to be a plumber, electrician, insurance agents or even fake crime branch officials as criminal activities under such pretext were getting very common. Also, the police informed them that in case they found anyone suspicious then they ought to immediately dial 112 and contact the police. The effort was to instil a sense of safety and security among the senior citizens.

