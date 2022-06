By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: The Dehradun Traffic Police conducted a drive against Modified Silencers from 13 May onwards. During the drive, the Police challaned 461 vehicles and seized 57 of them. Rs 1,50,300 was taken as fine.

SP, Traffic, Akshay Konde informed the media that confiscated silencers from 185 motorcycles were crushed with a road roller, today. He appealed to the public, especially youngsters, to not use modified silencers and follow traffic rules.

Pic: Vikram