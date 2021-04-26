Police enforce lockdown in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 25 Apr: The administration and the police have started to take strict action regarding the rising corona infection in Mussoorie. People roaming unnecessarily in the market are being strictly dealt with by the police. Except for from essential services, all the shops and restaurants were shut today. A checking campaign was conducted by police teams on the main squares of Mussoorie and strict action was taken against loiterers – many were penalised.

Mussoorie police Incharge Devendra Aswal said that the corona infection in Mussoorie is increasing at a very fast pace, so all people need to be made aware. There is need to break the chain of corona infection but without public support it cannot be done. He added that guidelines have been issued by the government on wedding ceremonies as well. Those going to attend wedding ceremonies must carry the invitation card with them. More than 50 people would not be allowed at such ceremonies.

As many as 23 new corona infected persons were detected in Mussoorie on Sunday, after which the number of corona infected patients here has crossed 300. In view of the increasing cases of corona, 25 beds would be made available at the Mussoorie Sub District Hospital. An additional 7 doctors have also been provided to the hospital.