Police enforces Covid curfew in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Apr: The police were deployed at the main squares of the city to enforce the curfew ordered by the administration. The curfew began last evening and will continue till 3 May morning.

People were stopped at barricading set up at Ghantaghar, Araghar Chowk, Dilaram Chowk, Mussoorie Diversion and Rispana Bridge. Much of those moving about were wedding guests and patients heading to hospitals. Most shops were closed except for dairy and ration outlets, and chemists. Those roaming around without reason were challaned under the epidemic act.

SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat and SP Sarita Dobhal went around the city last night to inspect the enforcement of the curfew. SSP Rawat held a meeting with officials and directed them to strictly enforce the curfew.