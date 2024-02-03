Police in Haridwar to use self-balancing scooters for patrolling: Abhinav Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: In a step towards moving towards smart policing, the Uttarakhand Police will use self-balancing scooters to conduct patrolling in crowded and narrow areas of Haridwar.

Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar today flagged off 4 self-balancing electric scooters from the Police Headquarters to Haridwar. With the help of these scooters, patrolling and monitoring of crowded areas and pavements, Ganga Ghats and narrow lanes and bylanes will be possible for the greater safety of tourists and local citizens.

These 4 self-balancing electric scooters (hover-boards) have been handed over to the Uttarakhand Police by the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

On the occasion, DGP Abhinav Kumar said that these scooters, which have the ability to move easily in narrow streets, will help in crowd management. He added that this electric scooter is also environment friendly. Eight police officials of Haridwar have also been given training to operate these scooters.

In future, they will also be used on the Mall Road in Mussoorie and Paltan Bazaar in Dehradun. The police personnel who have received training in driving these self-balancing electric scooters were also given citations by the Director General of Police on the occasion.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Amit Sinha, ADG AP Anshuman, IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, Suyash Anand from Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, national strategic manager, Santosh Ranjan, Zonal Head, North, were also present at the programme along with several other senior police officers.