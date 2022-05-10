Police official suspended for misbehaving with tourists

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 May: In Barkot in district Uttarkashi, a policeman was suspended over his indecent behaviour with passengers. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar today ordered the suspension of the police personnel with immediate effect.

Ashok Kumar took cognisance of a video that was viral on social media about a policeman harassing passengers in Barkot, Uttarkashi. He had directed the Superintendent of Police Uttarkashi to get the above matter investigated. The investigation revealed that he had indeed misbehaved with the passengers and therefore he was suspended with immediate effect after being found guilty in the inquiry.

Reacting to the development, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that Uttarakhand Police was committed for safe and smooth travel of the tourists and pilgrims and that during Chardham Yatra, police was working with the motto of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.