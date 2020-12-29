Police officials to get weekly offs for first time in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: For the first time ever in Uttarakhand, police officials will be able to avail themselves of weekly offs. This weekly off facility would be available to the police officials from next year onwards.

Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar has issued instructions to the respective SPs and SSPs to provide weekly rest to the police personnel appointed in Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat districts.

So far, no weekly offs were available to the police personnel throughout the state. This step has certainly provided much needed relief from routine stress to the lower ranking police officials, who were not granted any weekly offs at all. Ashok Kumar stated that this step had been taken to raise the morale and efficiency of the police personnel. Weekly rest facilities would be made available to the chief constables and constables appointed in the police stations / outposts / police lines from 1 January, 2021, in the 9 hill districts as a test in the first phase. This facility is likely to be extended to the remaining districts in the next phase.

However, the weekly offs would be available to the police officials on certain terms. During the weekly off days, the police personnel would not be permitted to leave the station of their posting. They would instead be considered on reserve duty. In special circumstances as in the case of disasters, accidents and any law & order emergency, they might be called on duty by the station in-charge in case their services are required.