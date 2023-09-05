Police only targeting lawyers, ignoring crimes of officers: Sharma

Dehradun Bar Association urges CM to order CBI inquiry into fake registry scam

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 4 Sep: In the infamous fake registry scam case, the Dehradun Bar Association has demanded that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami order a CBI investigation into the entire matter related to fraudulent sale deeds registration. Not only this, the Bar Association has alleged that only advocates are being targeted by the Police, while it is ignoring the role played in the scam by revenue officers like SDMs, Tehsildars or the Registrars and other Collectorate employees, and even police officers.

Dehradun Bar Association President Anil Sharma claimed that a scam of this magnitude would not have been possible without active involvement of the officers concerned, particularly those responsible for upkeep of the record rooms. Sharma also reminded that the police have not been able to arrest the “main culprit” and the “mastermind” of the scam, Kunwar Pal alias KP, who is a Saharanpur resident. Sharma also raised several questions on the ongoing investigation being conducted by the SIT of Uttarakhand Police. The Dehradun Bar Association has announced its plan to not work in Dehradun Court on Tuesday afternoon in protest against the selective approach of the SIT.

He also condemned lathi-charge on the lawyers in Hapur (UP).

He said that there is an atmosphere of fear in the Dehradun Court premises. He also claimed that the lawyers are being targeted without any evidence against them. He announced that the lawyers will be forced to gherao the SSP, Dehradun, and DGP, Uttarakhand, if this harassment does not stop henceforth.

Sharma questioned the working of the police in respect of the fake registry case and sought to remind that, in the past another major land scam case had been registered against the accused Kunwar Pal related to fraudulent registry of a plot located in Clement Town. The Police merely served a notice on Kunwar Pal under Section 41 of CrPC and chose not to arrest him. If the Police had not let off KP then and had taken strict action, then perhaps this mega fake registry scam could have been avoided. Sharma also demanded legal action against the Police officers who deliberately let off KP in the Clement Town case.