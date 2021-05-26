Police personnel contribute day’s salary to CM’s Relief Fund

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Director General of Police Ashok Kumar today handed over a cheque of Rs 85.95 lakhs to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat as the contribution of Police personnel to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

This is a collection of voluntary contribution of one day’s salary of Police personnel in Uttarakhand and has been handed over for mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cheque was personally handed over to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at his office in the Secretariat, today, by DGP Ashok Kumar. On this occasion, ADG, PAC, PVK Prasad, ADG, Administration Abhinav Kumar, and IG, Personnel, Pushpak Jyoti were also present.