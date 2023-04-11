Police raids rave, busts sex racket in Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 Apr: A team of Dehradun police formed by Dehradun Police Chief Daleep Singh Kunwar late last night raided a rave underway at GVO Sanjivani Resort in Sahaspur and also busted a sex racket during the same raid. Most of whom who were attending the rave at the resort were taken into custody.

Gyanendra Kumar, a leading anti-human-trafficking activist of Uttarakhand had obtained information about suspicious activities including the raves going on at the resort for a long time. Kumar had also gathered information that parties involving use of drugs and prostitution were also being carried out at the resort. He then called on DIG Daleep Singh Kunwar and apprised him of the situation. Kumar also stated that there was a possibility of deliberate inaction by the local police station in this case.

Kunwar formed a special police team with Gyanendra Kumar under the leadership of SP, City, Sarita Doval and CO, Dalanwala, Abhinav Chaudhary, which was directed to act secretly. Personnel from the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Police Stations Patel Nagar, Cantt and Vasant Vihar were included in the team that conducted the midnight raid at the resort. During the raid, a large amount of charas, liquor bottles bearing labels of other states, and many young women in suspicious situations were found. Despite all the precautions taken by the police to cordon off the area, some people still managed to flee, including the resort operator. According to Gyanendra Kumar, the resort operator probably managed to flee along with other contraband.

At 1:30 a.m., this morning, all the people caught at the resort were brought to Sahaspur police station for further questioning.

According to the police team that conducted the raid, in all 3 persons including the resort owner managed to flee, taking advantage of the darkness. The police are looking for them. On the other hand, 15 women allegedly brought for prostitution from other states including Punjab and Chandigarh, have been rescued. They reportedly also served drugs and drinks to the customers at the resort. Police have also recovered 573 grams of hashish, cash and a lot of objectionable material from the spot.

Dehradun Police Chief Dalip Singh Kunwar claimed that information was received through confidential sources that the customers coming to Sanjivani Resort in Harrowala village under Sahaspur area are being served illegal narcotic substances as well as drugs from outside and that they are also being supplied girls at the resort for prostitution. A joint team raided the Sanjivani Resort Horowala on the night of 9 April. The police team arrested Hemant’s son Sajjan Singh from a room in the resort with 573 grams of illegal charas. A total of 15 girls were found from different rooms. The girls claimed during interrogation that a person named Sanjay had brought the group for a dance performance there and had pressurised them to indulge in wrong activities. In such a situation, the police team transported hotel receptionist Deepak and the girls from the spot. Rahul s/o Bhullan who works as a driver was arrested while the police is searching for the resort owner, Amit Garg, and Sanjay, the person who had allegedly brought the girls from Chandigarh to the resort.

During the investigation it was found that the visitors’ register did not mention any entry of any of the persons found at the resort. There was no entry of any visitor at the resort on or after 7 April. Cash, contraband, the DVR of the CCTV footage and vehicles were taken into possession by the police team. Cases have been registered against the accused under NDPS Act and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and there is a possibility that the police will soon seal the resort.