Policies for sustainable development in the Indian Himalayan region under the G-20 conference discussed

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 29 Jun: For sustainable development of the Himalayas under the G – 20 programs on various aspects of the geographically and strategically important Indian Himalayan region , under the leadership of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environmental Research and Information System (RIS), Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies and Indian Himalayan Central Universities Consortium (IHCUC) and from many other educational institutions of the country, a total of 30 scholar’s joint efforts, a strategically important policy proposal was prepared after extensive research and study on eight major topics of the Indian Himalayan region , (Climate Change and Preparing a Climate Resilient Society in The Himalaya, Himalaya: Treasure of Unique Bioresources, Changing Land Use and Land Cover in The Himalaya, Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation in the Himalaya, Preserving Culture and Heritage of the Himalaya, Women and Energy Insecurities: Creating Environment for Sustainable Economic Opportunities, Solid Waste After extensive research and study on Management in the Indian Himalayan Region ).

This policy proposal was released on Wednesday at India Habitat Center, New Delhi, for which more than 30 scholars were present in the auditorium and some scholars were present through online medium.

On this occasion, Prof Annapurna Nautiyal, Vice-Chancellor of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, while welcoming all the guests, said that keeping the objectives of the G – 20 programs at the center, it is necessary to work together at the global level for sustainable development in the Himalayan region and to solve its challenges. Reflecting on the need for environmental protection, Nautiyal urged educational institutions to unite. Then Prof Sunil Nautiyal, director of the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, presented the outline of the policy proposal.

In this series, Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University Prof Avinash Khare, Vice Chancellor of Assam University Prof RM Pant, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University Prof Jagdish Kumar Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University Prof Prabhashankar Shukla also highlighted the importance of this policy proposal and its implementation.

In the program, Dr Shesadri Chari, (Member Governing Council of RIS) also presented his views and discussed future action plans. In this series, Dr VK Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog also presented his message. Copies of the policy proposal were sent to NITI Aayog, the Prime Minister’s Office and Union Ministry of Education for further implementation.

The program was presided over by Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General, RIS and conducted by Prof RC Sundriyal, Director IQAC, HNBGU, and at the end of the program, Prof. Chintamani Mahapatra (Honorary Director, Kalinga Institute of Indo- Pacific Studies, New Delhi) thanked everyone, summarizing all the important points.