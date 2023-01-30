Polygraph test of Pulkit Arya, accused in Ankita Bhandari case may be conducted on 1 Feb

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 28 Jan: As per the sources in the Uttarakhand Police, the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL) has given time for the polygraph test of Pulkit Arya , the main accused in the Ankita murder case . The polygraph test is likely to begin on 1 February, and be completed by 3 February. The polygraph test will be undertaken in 3 phases in Delhi at Central Forensic Laboratory in New Delhi. For this, the main accused in Ankita Bhandari ’s murder case will be taken to Delhi and presented before the officials concerned at CFSL there by the adjudicating officer of the case .

Sources reminded that the Police wanted to conduct polygraph and the Narco test of the accused to get the details of the crime, as well as to get the name of VIP guest, who was supposed to visit the resort and for whom, Ankita had been allegedly pressurised to offer her ‘services’. For this, the police had filed an application in the court on 12 December.

Interestingly while two out of the three accused had earlier given consent for the Narco test . But Arya had claimed that he would seek the advice of his lawyer. Later however, while Pulkit Arya agreed to undergo the Polygraph and the Narco test , the other two had withdrawn their consent for the test . Strangely however, Pulkit Arya has put some conditions to include his own questionnaire also for the test . The Police had agreed to his demand following which, the court permitted conduct of the Polygraph and the Narco test of Arya . However, according to ADG Law & Order and Crime, V Murugesan, at first polygraph test would be conducted beginning on 1 February which would continue for 3 days. It is still not clear that whether Narco test will also be conducted during this period on Arya .

The Central Forensic Lab has called the investigation officer on 1 February for Pulkit Arya. This test will run for three days. After this its report will be prepared confidentially and presented in the court. The scrutiny officer has prepared a list of 30 questions to be asked to Arya. These will be provided to the experts just before the test.