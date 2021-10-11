Pool Campus Placement held by Cipla at SBS Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Oct: The Training and Placement Office of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, here, organised a pool campus placement and walk-in-interview drive by Cipla Pharmaceuticals, Goa, today. The campus placement was for the final year students of D Pharm, B Pharm. and MSc Microbiology for the posts of Trainee in Production, Quality Assurance and Quality Control departments.

More than 45 students of SBS University participated in the campus placement drive and more than 300 experienced candidates from different states of India participated in the Walk-in-Interview process of Cipla Pharmaceuticals. Ajit Gupta, Director – Human Resources, and his team from Cipla Pharmaceuticals conducted the placement drive.

Dr Nikki Nautiyal welcomed the representatives of Cipla Pharmaceuticals and the participants. Prof RK Singh, Vice-Chancellor (O), along with Prof Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology) and Dr Mamta F Singh (Convener Training & Placement Office) presented a memento to Ajit Gupta as a token of their gratitude. Ajit Gupta interacted with students and briefed them about the company, job profile and facilities. The campus placement drive started with a written test followed by technical and HR rounds. In the pool campus placement, 14 students of the University were shortlisted.Dr. Shrivardhan Dheeman, Mausin Khan, members of Training and Placement, were actively involved in smooth conduct of the drive.