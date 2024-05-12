Portals of Badrinath Temple to open today

By Our Staff Reporter

Badrinath (Chamoli), 11 May: The portals of Badrinath Dham are set to open at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning after due rituals, even as the portals of the other three major Char Dham shrines opened yesterday.

Preparations for opening the portals of Badrinath shrine have been completed by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). For the occasion of opening of portals of the Badrinath shrine, the temple has been decked up with a huge quantity of flowers by the Temple Committee in collaboration with the Badrinath Pushp Sewa Samiti, Rishikesh. Work on decorating the temple will continue till late in the night today.

Thousands of pilgrims have reached Badrinath Dham already while more are continuing to pour in. Bhandaras are also being organised by donors at various places at the Dham or nearby. The weather currently prevailing in Badrinath is cold, snow is clearly visible on the distant mountains, but the snow around the temple and on the road has melted and the day was a sunny one. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman, Ajendra Ajay, and Vice President Kishore Panwar along with Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh took stock of the final preparations for the opening of the portals of the temple and issued instructions regarding the Yatra and the Darshan at the Dham. On this occasion, officer in-charge Anil Dhyani, temple officer Rajendra Chauhan, administrative officer Kuldeep Bhatt, Vivek Thapliyal, junior engineer Girish Rawat, Jagmohan Bartwal, accountant Bhupendra Rawat, media in-charge Dr Harish Gaur, manager Ajay Sati, Bhagwat Mehta, Anasuiya Nautiyal, Yogambar Negi, Harish Joshi, Satyendra Jhingwan and other officers and employees were also present.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh conducted an inspection of the Darshan rows, the sanitation, and other essential services like power supply, drinking water arrangements and other amenities, the VVIP entry, waiting room, etc., and issued instructions on streamlining these.

IG Police, Garhwal Range, KS Nagnyal, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, SP Sarvesh Panwar, SDM Chandrashekhar Vashishtha, EO, Nagar Panchayat, Sunil Purohit also reviewed the Yatra arrangements. As part of the process of opening the portals, the Gaddi of Adi Guru Shankarachary, the Gaadu Ghada (holy pitcher) and Dolis of Kuber and Uddhav reached here this morning from Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar, brought by Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri of Badrinath Dham. The Dev Dolis were given huge welcome at Lambagad and Hanuman Chatti with recitation of Swastika Mantra and a shower of flowers. Tomorrow morning the rituals and the worship amid Vedic chants will begin at 4 a.m. and the portals will be opened for the season at 6 a.m.

At exactly six o’clock, the portals of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum will also open and Goddess Lakshmi will be seated in her temple situated in the temple parikrama from the sanctum sanctorum. Doli of Lord Kuber and Lord Uddhav has been brought from Bamani village and they too will be seated in the temple sanctum sanctorum.

Along with the opening of the portals of Lord Badrinath, the portals of the temples of Lord Ganesha, Lord Ghantakarna, Adi Kedareshwar, Adi Guru Shankaracharya Temple, Mata Murti Temple and Bhavishya Badri Temple located at Tapovan Subhai (Joshimath) will also open tomorrow for the season.