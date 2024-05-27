Portals of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara open amid chants of Jo Bole So Nihal

By Our Staff Reporter

Chamoli, 25 May: The portals of the famous Sikh Gurudwara located in district Chamoli here were opened today amid the chants of “Jo Bole so Nihal” and devotional music played by the Sikh Regiment Band. Around 2,000 pilgrims, who were present on the occasion of opening of the portals were allowed darshan by the Hemkund Gurudwara Trust, while a daily limit of 3,500 has been fixed for darshan of the devotees by the trust. After due rituals like Gurbani, Sabad Kirtan and seating of the holy Guru Granth Sahib in the Gurudwara, the portals were opened. Kada Prasad was also distributed on this occasion. It may also be pertinent to remind that along with the portals of Hemkund Gurudwara, the portals of the famous Laxman Temple were also opened today after due rituals. Laxman Temple is situated adjacent to the Hemkund Gurudwara.

It may be recalled that yesterday, about 2,000 devotees left for Ghangaria, the main stop of the yatra, from Govindghat Gurudwara traditionally led by the Panj Pyaras and accompanied by Sikh Regiment Band. Senior manager of the Gurudwara, Sardar Seva Singh and Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) Vice President Kishore Panwar had flagged off the first group of the pilgrims which reached Ghangharia at 3 pm. Yesterday, Ardas, Gurbani, Sabad Kirtan and Akhand Path were also held at Govindghat Gurudwara. It may be recalled that the first group which left Ghangaria yesterday reached Hemkund Gurudwara this morning.

To make the journey smooth and safe, the state government and administration have provided drinking water, electricity and health facilities at the journey stops. In view of security for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, a limit of only 3,500 devotees per day has been set in the initial days for sending them to Hemkund.

To reach this holy Gurudwara situated at an altitude of about 18 thousand feet, one has to travel 21 km on foot, for which the journey starts from Govind Ghat. There is also a stop at Ghangaria Govind Dham on the way.

The Gurudwara Management Committee has appealed to all the visiting devotees to get their medical check up done and for this, arrangements have also been made by them at Rishikesh Gurudwara. High blood pressure and heart patients have been facing problems due to lack of oxygen in the higher Himalayan region.