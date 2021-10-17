Portals of Kedarnath to close on 6 Nov; Badrinath on 20 Nov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Oct: The date and time of closure of the portals of the four dhams were announced today on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season at 6.45 p.m. in Vrishabha Lagna (Taurus Ascendant) on Margashirsha on 20 November. The portals of Bhavishya Badri Dham will also be closed along with Badrinath Dham. On the other hand, the portals of Kedarnath Dham will be closed on Bhaiya Dooj at 8 a.m. on 6 November. The portals of Yamunotri Dham will close at 12.15 p.m. on 5 November and the portals of Gangotri Dham will be closed at 11.45 p.m. at Amrit Bela on Annakoot festival, 5 November.