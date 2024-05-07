Portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham to open at 7 a.m. on 10 May

Portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham to open at 7 a.m. on 10...

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Ukhimath / Rudraprayag, 5 May: The worship of Bhairav ​​Nath was held late this evening at Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath, the Winter Seat of Panchkedar. The worship started in the evening and continued till late at night.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has completed the preparations for Bhairavnath Puja and Panchmukhi Doli Yatra. Tomorrow, the Panchmukhi Doli will leave for Kedarnath Dham and reach the first stop, Guptkashi.

The Doli will halt at the Shri Vishwanath Temple, Guptkashi, overnight. On Tuesday, the Panchmukhi Doli will leave from Shri Vishwanath Temple and stay the night at Phata. On Wednesday, it will leave from Gaurikund and reach Kedarnath Dham in the evening of 9 May. On 10 May, at 7 a.m., the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will open for visitors.

Present at the time of Bhairavnath’s worship were Shri Badrinath – Kedarnath Temple Committee member Srinivas Posti, along with Executive Officer RC Tiwari, Priest Shivshankar Ling, Bagesh Ling, T Gangadhar Ling, as well as Senior Administrative Officer DS Pushpawan and Yaduveer Pushpawan, Administrative Officer Ramesh Negi, Doli Incharge Pradeep Semwal, Devanand Gairola, Kuldeep Dharmwan, Videsh Shaiva, etc.