Portfolios allocated to Government Ministers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Mar: The portfolios of the Tirath Singh Rawat Council of Ministers have been announced.

The Chief Minister has kept for himself the departments of Home, Confidential, Personnel and All India Services, Vigilance, Jails, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Para-Military Personnel Welfare, Finance, Commercial Tax, Stamps, Planning, Government Estates, Revenue, Justice, Technical Education, Medical, Health and Medical Education, Civil Education, Information, Public Works, Excise, Secretariat Administration, General Administration, Village Development, Power and Industrial Development.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has retained Tourism, Irrigation, Water Resources, Culture and Pilgrimage. Bansidhar Bhagat has got Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Urban Development, Housing, Information Technology and Science.

Dr Harak Singh Rawat has retained the Forest Department along with Environment Conservation and Climate Change, Labour, Skill Development, Employment, Ayush and Ayush Education. Bishan Singh will handle Drinking Water Supply, Rural Construction and Census. Yashpal Arya will handle Transport, Social Welfare, Minorities Welfare, and Elections. Arvind Pandey has got School Education (Basic and Middle), Sports and Youth Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit Education. Subodh Uniyal has got Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Ganesh Joshi has got Servicemen’s Welfare, Industrial Development, Micro, Small and Medium Industry.

Minister of State Dhan Singh Rawat is in charge of Higher Education, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Cooperatives and Protocol. Minister of State Rekha Arya will be in charge of Women’s Empowerment and Child Development, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries. Minister of State Yateeshwaranand will look after Language, Punargathan, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry.