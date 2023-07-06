Post of DG will soon be created in the Agriculture Department: Ganesh Joshi 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 July: State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Ganesh Joshi here on Wednesday said that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continuous efforts have been made to double the income of farmers.

Addressing the media, Joshi asserted that soon a post of DG will be created in the Agriculture Department and a proposal will be brought in the cabinet for this.

The minister said that in order to improve the functioning of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department , short-term and long-term objectives have been fixed by preparing vision papers for both departments. For the overall development of Externally Aided Project (JICA) horticulture, the first project of Rs 526 crore was approved under Horticulture Department as “Uttarakhand Integrated Horticulture Development Project” with the cooperation of Japan, which will be implemented in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts.

The formal launch of the JICA project in December 2022 has been done by the Chief Minister in the presence of Japanese officials. Along the lines of the JICA project, it was decided to prepare a proposal of two lakh crore for ADB funding for integrated development of horticulture in the other 09 districts of the state. To promote high-value crops in the state, a scheme for Rs 16.56 crore kiwi was approved under the Chief Minister’s State Agriculture Development Scheme, against which Rs 5.00 crore was released and put to good use.

Planting of high-quality fruit plants by the year 2025, a budget provision of Rs 19.00 crore was made under the scheme for planting high-quality fruit plants in the year 2023-24 to give Uttarakhand a special identity in the field of horticulture. Amendment to benefit the small farmers having 02 Nali land, under Mission Apple scheme operated to promote very intensive horticulture of apples under the state sector, eliminating the compulsion of 20 Nali (0.40 hectare) land in the past, 02 Nali land (It was decided to benefit small farmers having .04 hectare). He said that where 02 lakh apple saplings were planted last year, this year more than 12 lakh apple saplings have been planted.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Enterprises Upgradation Scheme (PMFME), loans have been approved for 290 proposals for the establishment of micro food enterprises. 01 Incubation Center has been established in Pantnagar and 02 Incubation Centers (Kaladhungi, Nainital and Gangalhari, Dehradun) have been approved. Along with the established state parks Chaubatia (Almora), Ramgarh (Nainital) and Dhanaulti (Tehri), various state parks are being developed as heart-tourism activities. A proposal was prepared through Uttarakhand’s strong team, to promote advanced horticulture of apples in the state, a policy was prepared for very intensive horticulture and apple storage, which is to be presented before the Council of Ministers.

The minister said that today the production of Mandua is about 01 lakh 25 thousand metric tonnes and the production of Jhangore is about 65 thousand metric tonnes. He said that our government resolves to double the production of Shree Anna by the year 2025 and at the same time farmers can get fair prices for their produce. Mandua will be procured from farmers through about 670 Primary Agri Credit Societies (PACS) as well as through about 61 thousand self-help groups. The minister said that when women of self-help groups will buy produce from farmers at their homes on MSP, this will curb middlemen and farmers will get the right price for their products and by the year 2025, the resolution of making 1.25 lakh sisters as Lakhpati Didi will also come true.