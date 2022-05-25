Poster of film ‘1947 August16’ launched

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Renowned Director AR Murugadoss of ‘Ghajini’ fame has collaborated with the Dehradun-based Producer and Founder of Purple Bull Entertainment, Om Prakash Bhatt, to produce an array of exciting movies.

Their maiden venture, titled ‘1947 August16’, is a power-packed period saga directed by new talent, NS Ponkumar, who has been Murugadoss’s long-time associate director. The poster of the same was launched today.

Starring Gautham Karthik alongside debutant Revathy, the film ‘1947 August16’ tells the story of a remote village where one brave man battles evil British forces during the cusp of Indian independence. Shot in the pristine and picturesque inner locales of Tamil Nadu, the project is on the heels of completion, currently in the post-production stage.

Producer Om Prakash Bhatt says, “The Tamil film industry has always been a pioneer when it comes to marrying top-notch craft with stellar scripts and breathtaking performances. We are happy to be a part of this wonderful industry, and that too with a movie as special as ‘1947 August16’.”

Producer AR Murugadoss says, “1947 August16 is an ambitious and honest story that I came across. It is a significant piece of work that demanded to be told and heard. This will stay with you forever once you see it.”

From directing elite superstars of the Tamil and Telugu industry to working with Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood blockbusters; AR Murugadoss is a name that symbolises cinematic excellence and massive pan-Indian success.

Director NS Ponkumar says, “This is not a story about a freedom struggle, but a group of innocent villagers understanding ‘What is Freedom?’ One among them is the protagonist, who is always aggressive and furious, a heroine with a yearning heart, people who laugh out sarcastically about their problems, and an elderly couple in love. The story revolving around these characters is narrated with emotional essence and a gripping screenplay.”

Om Prakash Bhatt had earlier received fame with the success of his Marathi movie ‘Ye Re Ye Re Paisa’ and ‘Takatak’. He has to his credit shows and movies such as ‘Crime Patrol’ and ‘Milan Talkies’.

The movie ‘1947 August16’ is being produced by AR Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt and co-produced by Kunal Shamshere Malla and Abhishek Choudhary and will soon be released in cinemas.

Bhatt was an educationist and CMD of Doon Group of Institutions, Rishikesh before shifting to Mumbai and taking on the mantle of a producer.