Pottery decoration taught to Women SHGs at GEHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Mar: A training workshop was organised at Graphic Era Hill University for women self-help groups of villages in Roorkee Development Block on making pottery paintings and incorporating new designs.

The Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission entrusted the responsibility of this training workshop to the University.

In this five-day workshop, experts from the Department of Visual Arts of the University guided the members of the self-help group and taught the nuances of pottery structure, shape, and making paintings on various utensils, as well as training in methods of decorating new utensils with the combination of modern designs and colours in traditional pottery.

The objective of the workshop was to enhance the skills of rural women so that the demand for their utensils would increase in the market and they could get a fair price.

On the last day of the workshop, an exhibition of utensils made by the participants was also organised. Along with officers of the Block Development Department, Graphic Era Hill University’s Dean, Projects, Shriparna Saha, Dean, School of Design, Dr Jyoti Chhabra and students were present.

Dr Kapil Chaudhary, Vishnu Kumar and Abhinav Singh from the Department of Visual Arts of the University trained the participants. The coordination of the workshop was done by Dhinesh Raj.