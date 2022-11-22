Power of the Smile

By Dr AK Srivastava

“Just smiling at someone walking down the street can make the person’s day. It’s all about paying it forward” – Mother Teresa

God has blessed human beings with several qualities and the smile is one of the most valuable and adorable among them. No other creature of the universe has been gifted with this rare persona. But we seldom realise that the smile is so significant and it can do wonders for us. First of all, every single human being appreciates it if you meet them smiling. The smile is an invitation to start friendship and feel at home with strangers. A smiling face is automatically and instantly noticed and it is a letter of recommendation to welcome even a stranger in a foreign set up. It displays one’s happiness right under one’s nose.

Smiling plays a significant role in our health and life. It boosts our health and enhances our immune system. We feel relaxed and the body is stress free when we smile. Our muscles are in tranquility and certain hormones like serotonin and endorphins are produced to relieve our brain from the hurly and burly of everyday life. Smiling can lower our heart beat and blood pressure as our mind is cool and in serenity. It also improves our breathing. It is believed that the smile is a natural painkiller. All these facts have been established by research. Once we are stress free and cool, we can take better decisions and our behaviour with friends, colleagues and neighbours is pleasant and agreeable.

Smiling changes our mood and it is contagious. When we smile on seeing others, they also smile back at us and that makes the day for both. This creates a relationship and the ice starts melting on a positive note. This is very true when we meet someone for the first time. Peace and friendship begin with a smile because it is a reflection of the inner self.

The smile on our face makes us look younger and more energetic. This is the best type of make up on the face as it makes wrinkles disappear and we look fresh and friendly. Even if you do not know the language of strangers, the language of the smile is universal and has a miraculous effect. It reflects one’s confidence and willingness to go ahead with discussion or a deal with business partners.

“A simple smile. That’s the start of opening your heart and being compassionate to others.” –Dalai Lama

Hence, we reach the definite conclusion that a smile can do wonders in our life. It is a free and spontaneous virtue. Let us always smile and bring a smile on others’ faces.

“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.” – Connie Stevens

(Dr AK Srivastava is Principal, DAV Inter College)