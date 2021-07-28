Power sector employees end strike

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: The strike by more than 3500 employees of the three energy corporations ended this afternoon after assurances from Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat of positive action on their demands. Following the meeting, the employees unions stated that the discussion with the Power Minister was successful and they would end their strike, but only after the minutes of the meeting were finalised and issued. Newly appointed MD of UPCL Deepak Rawat was also present at the meeting.

The end of the strike by Power Sector employees was announced by Union leader Insar ul Haque.

It may be recalled that the employees of all the three Power Corporations, namely UPCL, UJVNL and PTCUL had gone on strike from midnight on Monday. The strike was announced after several rounds of discussion between the employees and the government remained inconclusive.

Due to the strike, power generation came to a standstill in at least five hydroelectric projects of the state, including in Maneri Bhali and all the projects on Yamuna River in Dehradun district. Not only this, power supply was also disrupted in several places in the state because of the strike.

Interestingly, on the one hand the government was holding talks with the electricity employees and, on the other hand, the government also issued orders today banning the strike. Orders banning the strike were issued on behalf of Secretary, Urja, Sowjanya a little before the talks between the Power Minister and the employees. As per the orders, the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was also invoked declaring the strike as illegal.