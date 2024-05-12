PPS officers Harish Vermam, Sarita Dobhal likely to be promoted to IPS Cadre

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 May: Two officers of the State Police Service (PPS cadre) in Uttarakhand, Sarita Dobhal and Harish Verma are likely to be soon promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre. The Union Home Ministry has sent a letter to the state Chief Secretary and the Union Public Service Commission formally intimating the vacancy of two posts for promotion to the Indian Police Service in Uttarakhand cadre.

Sources in the state administration indicated that the State Home Department will soon initiate the process for the promotion to the IPS rank of the eligible officers. A panel of some eligible PPS officers will be prepared soon and sent to the Union Home Department. The indications are that the panel is being prepared on the basis of seniority.

In addition, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) will also be constituted soon. The total promotion quota of PPS cadre to IPS cadre is 23 in Uttarakhand and, against this quota, 21 officers are already posted as IPS officers in the state; leaving only two vacant posts. While one of two vacant posts has been created after a due cadre review in Uttarakhand, the other post has fallen vacant due to retirement of former DIG Dilip Singh Kunwar.

According to the State Home Department, PPS officers Sarita Dobhal and Harish Verma are the seniormost officers in the PPS cadre and both are stated to have a clean record of service and therefore there is no apparent reason for ignoring their seniority. It is believed that the state home department will include their names on top of the panel of names.

If the formalities are completed on time at the government level, then promotions are expected on two vacant posts of the Indian Police Service by the month of September. In addition, grade promotion of some PPS officers is also likely to be done soon. For this, Uttarakhand State Public Service Commission can soon send its recommendations to the government in this matter. After which the way for grade promotion will open after seniority is decided in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.