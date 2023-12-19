PPSA to hold 2-day Global Conference at Pestle Weed School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun,18 Dec: The Principal Progressive Schools’ Association will organise yet another Global Conference at The Pestle Weed School, here, on 20-21 December.

The conference will discuss ‘The National Curriculum Frame Work 2023’, which is about Pedagogy, Deeper Understanding of Concept across subjects, Environment, Practice, Culture and Inter Relations. This Pedagogy is more experiential, integrated, inquiry driven, discovery oriented, discussion based, project based, arts based, sports based and activity based.

The Principal Progressive Schools’ Association Global Conference will discuss positive transformation in India’s School curricula in alignment with NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Frame Work 2023 for School Education on the theme “Designing Strategies for Success” which includes Ethical Leadership, Emotional Empowerment, Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Experiential Learning, Critical Thinking, Enquiry Based Education & Discovery & Decision Based Education as a few Sub Themes. The experts will discuss in detail the problems teachers are facing in implementation of NEP 2020.

The resource persons and their topics for deliberation in the conference will be: Prof (Dr) Harish Chaudhary, Department of Management Studies, IIT, New Delhi, on “Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning”, “Architect of Tomorrow”. G Balasubramaniam, former Director Academic CBSE, “Experiential Learning”, “NEP From Policy to Practice”. Dr Vandana Singh, Founder & Chairperson, RS Foundation & Author of

“The Bhagwad Gita:- Life Changing Conversation”, will address Emotional Empowerment- “The Centre of the Universe”. RP Devgan, Chairperson, Learning Forward India, on

“How Empathy & Emotional intelligence can be reflected in classroom pedagogy”.

Anya Kashyap, Director, Trilingual Academy, Singapore and Sadhvi Pragya Bharati, A Spiritual Leader & Co-founder, Sambhav International Foundation, on “Everyday Leadership”, “Making a Difference in the World”. Mahalakshmi Subramani, Founder & CEO, Kroscurricula, Global Educator, on “Designing Strategies for Success”. Dr JC Pant, former Principal, DPS Bulandshahar, on “Difficulties in Implementation of NEP”.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been invited for the Opening Ceremony along with Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal will be the Chief Guest at the Valedictory Ceremony. Principals and teachers of 18 states are participating in this conference.