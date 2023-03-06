Pradhans Nikita & Kavita of U’khand felicitated by Pres Murmu 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: At the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 ceremony organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on 4 March at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, the “Women Champions” who did excellent work in the field of rural drinking water supply and sanitation were honoured by President Droupadi Murmu. Two Gram Pradhans of Uttarakhand Nikita Chauhan and Kavita Goswami were honored with the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman.

Eighteen selected women champions of the country were felicitated by the President in various categories for the work done under Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin.

Neeta Chauhan was awarded for plastic waste management and Kavita Goswami in the category of ODF Model Village.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Vishweshwar Tudu, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Devu Singh Chauhan, Minister of State, Ministry of Communications, Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation were also present on the occasion.

Anuradha Pal, District Magistrate, Bageshwar, Himali Joshi Petwal, Unit Coordinator, Swajal, Sushil Mohan Doval, District Development Officer, Dehradun, Namit Ramola, Superintending Engineer, Jal Jeevan Mission, Sanjay Pandey, Suresh Pandey, Manju Joshi, Girja Shankar Bhatt, Lakshmi Kumari, and women heads of various gram panchayats, representatives of women’s groups, etc., participated.

Nitesh Kumar Jha, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of Uttarakhand, and Uday Raj Singh, Director, congratulated the women champions.