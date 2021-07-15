Pramod Katiyar elected President of Mussoorie unit of Jal Sansthan Union

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 14 Jul: Pramod Katiyar has taken over as the President of the ‘Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan Employees Union’, Mussoorie unit, and Mahaveer Nautiyal, as General Secretary.

The election of the Union was held in the premises of Garhwal Jal Sansthan, here. Corona guidelines were strictly followed under the supervision of Election Officer TS Rawat.

The following comprise the Executive Committee – Patron Harendra Rauthan, President Pramod Katiyar, Vice President Dhanpal Panwar, General Secretary Mahavir Nautiyal, Deputy Secretary Himanshu Pant, Coordinator Lal Bahadur, and Treasurer Mamta Rawat. All were elected unopposed. Election Officer Rawat congratulated all the newly appointed office-bearers and urged them to work in the interest of the employees.