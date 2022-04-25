Prasoon Joshi’s mother passes away

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 Apr: Sushma Joshi, mother of lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification Chief Prasoon Joshi, passed away during the early hours of 24 April in Gurgaon. She was 80. Her cremation took place at Ram Bagh Shamshan Bhumi near Pataudi Chowk. Sushma Joshi was a lecturer of political science and a classical singer, who worked with AIR for over three decades. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his grief and extended condolences. The Garhwal Post family also extends its deepest condolences at the loss. It may be recalled that Prasoon’s father DK Joshi died last year. He was 84 at the time of his passing away.