PRCI holds Webinar on ‘Increasing Relevance of Yoga’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jun: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Dehradun Chapter, on the eve of ‘International Day of Yoga’, today, organised a webinar on ‘Increasing relevance of Yoga in improving mental health amid the Covid pandemic’. The webinar deliberated on ways to identify and address various mental health challenges faced by students and young adults and the role media can play in amplifying mental health awareness and de-stigmatising the illness by ensuring positive reporting on the issue.

The webinar was marked by the launch of a poster on the yoga theme by Young Communicators Club (YCC) of PRCI Dehradun Chapter. It was designed by Nikhil Negi, a member of YCC.

The webinar panel comprised Dr Veena Krishnan, Mental Health Expert &Counsellor at UPES; Vibha Dogra, Educator and Registered Yoga Teacher with Yoga Alliance School; Dr Karunakar Jha, Chairman, PRCI Dehradun Chapter; and Shishir Prashant, Vice Chairman, PRCI Dehradun Chapter. It was moderated by Pankaj Tiwari, National Representative, PRCI, Dehradun Chapter.

Commenting on the mental health challenges faced by students, Dr Karunakar Jha stated, “Students amid pandemic times are stressed due to constant restricted human contact over a prolonged period and uncertainty over their careers. They are vulnerable to mental health problems due to the fear of getting infected or having vulnerable loved ones fall ill or die. This makes it important to provide them with urgent psychological support and help them develop a positive outlook. The media can play an important role not only in creating awareness about the disease but also de-stigmatising the illness by ensuring positive reporting on the issue.”

Dr Veena Krishnan highlighted that 80% of mental health problems do not get reported in India due to a range of factors. She highlighted the need for people to come forward and talk about it. She observed that all mental health problems do not require medication and are highly treatable with yoga.

Sharing some yoga tips that can help in de-stressing the mind and body Vibha Dogra talked about the need to perform yoga at home for at least 20 minutes a day.

Shishir Prashant highlighted the role the media has been playing in creating awareness about Yoga and its benefits.

Present were PRCI officer bearers CJ Singh, Senior Vice-President; Vikash Kumar, Secretary, PRCI Dehradun Chapter; Gaurav Kant Jaiswal, (Zonal Representative), PRCI members, among others. Students who participated in the event included Nikita Gupta, Nisha, Supriya Bangwal, Sumit, Swati Joshi, Megha and Aman Rawat.