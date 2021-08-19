Precious gift of freedom celebrated at Nanhi Dunya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Nanhi Dunya, “The International Movement of Children And Their Friends” is a registered society working in the field of education for the handicapped and the children in the need of special care. Nanhi Dunya aims to find new dimensions in the field of education and Holistic living.

Nanhi Dunya celebrated 75 years of freedom with children and volunteers of the community on Independence Day. The members of Bal Sabha played an active role in making this day beautiful and special. They all came together to celebrate this date by taking an active part in the decoration. The programme started with the hoisting of the National Flag. They sang the National Anthem with a pure sense of unity and integrity.

They remembered the achievements and sacrifices of the innumerable martyrs to the cause of freedom, remembering the glorious past. They also paid a tribute to the great leaders of the Nation because of whom India is free today.

The children along with volunteers sang songs together and danced to the beats of some evergreen songs, which filled their hearts with love and feelings of oneness.

Nanhi Dunya has always supported the children in every way possible and allowed them to be free-spirited. Keeping that in mind, each and every child painted a flag of their own, which enabled them to expand their creativity and imagination.

Later, Kiran Ulfat Goyal, Chief Promoter of Nanhi Dunya, distributed sweets among everyone.