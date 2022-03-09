Preeti Malla hoists Graphic Era flag on Mt Kilimanjaro

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On International Women’s Day, today, a brave woman from Uttarakhand hoisted the flag of Graphic Era Deemed University on the highest summit of the African continent, Mt Kilimanjaro. Uttarakhand Police constable Preeti Malla has made a bold statement on the abilities of women by achieving this splendid feat.

Preeti Malla began the steep climb in minus 10 degree temperature and strong winds. During this difficult and steep climb that started yesterday (7 March) at 12 o’clock, Preeti did not lose courage amidst the deadly weather of the highest peak. On International Women’s Day at 8 a.m., Preeti Mall conquered the highest mountain peak of the African continent (5895 metres above sea level) Kilimanjaro and unfurled the flag of Graphic Era, along with the Tricolour and U’khand Police Flag. After conquering the summit, she said that she had chosen this special day for this challenging campaign to give the message of empowerment of women to the whole world.

Preeti expressed her gratitude to Graphic Era and especially President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala for this glorious success.

President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, handed over the flag of Graphic Era to mountaineer police constable Preeti Mall and sent her for this campaign with best wishes. While congratulating Preeti Mall on this great success, he said that she had made the police, Graphic Era and the entire women fraternity proud. Her courage, passion and spirit was an inspiration for everyone.