Pregnant women should play Holi safely: Dr Sujata

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Pregnancy is an exciting time, in anticipation of new beginnings. With Holi round the corner on Monday, doctors recommend some basic care for the pregnant. With Corona on the surge, a lot of precautions need to be taken during Holi. Some colours, despite being branded ‘natural’ or ‘organic’, can still be harmful? Some colours termed natural are made from fruits and flowers, but their powder base could have harmful chemicals such as lead and mercury which can get absorbed and cause pregnancy complications. These colours can also adversely affect the nervous and reproductive system of expecting women, according to Dr Sujata Sanjay, Gynaecologist at Sanjay Maternity Centre, Jakhan.

“Younger babies less than six month of age should be kept away from the colours. A red sandalwood tikka is enough,” says Dr Sujata Sanjay.

Those people who have got the vaccine dose 2 weeks ago or earlier, they can play Holi with caution. Others, such as the elderly, people with comorbidities over 45 years of age, children under 10, and pregnant women are at greater risk of suffering from Covid-19 and viral influenza.

The main reason for being extra cautious during pregnancy is weak immunity coupled with more skin sensitivity. “Chemical colours are made of synthetic, industrial dyes or oxidised metals which can be dangerous and have harmful health effects on the baby through breast milk,” Dr Sujata added.

Keep check on your sweet intake especially if you have gestational diabetes. Try not to deviate from your regular healthy diet routine. Instead, eat less but more often. Avoid drinks and stay hydrated. Lactating mothers should take the same precautionary measures as pregnant women.

In initial days of pregnancy one needs to be extra cautious. Avoid going to areas where one can get hurt by water balloons. Lactating mothers should wash themselves well after playing. Consult the doctor before hand on what medicines can be taken in case of emergency like skin rash, eye irritation or color ingestion. Do not take over the counter medicines. Consult the doctor or nearby hospital in case of emergency.

The more people one meets, the greater is the danger. Do not remove masks even by mistake. Pregnant women should avoid visiting more crowded places.