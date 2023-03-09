Pregnant women should take care during Holi: Dr Sujata Sanjay 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Mar: Pregnancy is an exciting time, in anticipation of new beginnings. With Holi round the corner on Wednesday, doctors recommend some basic care so as not to mar the festive spirit. Some colours, despite being branded ‘natural’ or ‘organic’ can still be harmful. ‘Some colours termed natural are made from fruits and flowers, but their powder base could have harmful chemicals such as lead and mercury which can get absorbed and cause pregnancy complications like premature birth or even a miscarriage. These colours can also adversely affect the nervous and reproductive system of expecting women, says Dr Sujata Sanjay, Gynaecologist at Sanjay Maternity Centre, Jakhan.

She added, “Younger babies less than six month of age should be kept from the colours. A red sandalwood tikka would be enough to ritualise and symbolically celebrate the festival.”

She asked people to apply a thin coat of oil as this ensures that the colours do not get absorbed by the skin. Also, it will not stain the skin as much. For stubborn skin stains, use gram flour (besan) as a scrub.

The main reason for being extra cautious during pregnancy is weak immunity coupled with more skin sensitivity. As the baby is in the womb, taking the precautions lightly can prove to be fatal. To avoid harm, doctors recommend playing with colours made at home. The caution also applies to new breastfeeding mothers. Chemical colours can have harmful health effects on the baby through breast milk.

“Too many sweets and fried food can harm the mother and the little one, or you might get indigestion, heartburn or acidity. Keep a check on your sweet intake especially if you have gestational diabetes. Try not to deviate from your regular healthy diet routine. Instead, eat less but more often. Avoid drinks and stay hydrated. Lactating mothers should take the same precautionary measures as pregnant women. It is recommended wearing well-fitting clothes, anti-skid shoes and goggles, as well as the support of an adult or even a wall since playing with water can increase one’s chances of slipping and falling,” she asserted.

Initial days of pregnancy require extra caution. Avoid water balloons. Pregnant women should also steer clear of Bhang.

Dr Sujata advised keeping a safe distance from the bonfire during Holika Dahan. Consult the doctor in case of emergency like skin rash, eye irritation, colour ingestion. Do not take over the counter medicines.

“With a little caution, Holi can be enjoyed by all, including mothers-to-be and new mothers. Just don’t over-exert,” she added.