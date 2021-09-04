Prem Chand Aggarwal honours Hima Das in Guwahati

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Sep: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker, Prem Chand Aggarwal, honoured Hima Das, the current idol of Indian athletics and female sprinter, in Guwahati today. Congratulating her on the occasion, he wished a bright future ahead of her.

It may be recalled that Aggarwal is currently on a two day tour of Assam. There he met Hima Das, the gold medalist in the women’s 400m event of the IAAF World Under-20 Championships and Indian athlete who won 5 gold medals in 20 days in world-class competitions, in Guwahati. She was given a shawl by the Speaker.

It is is pertinent to point out here that Hima Das is the first Indian female athlete to win a gold medal in any format at the IAAF World Under-20 Championship. Hima had won five gold medals in 2019. Athlete Hima Das has been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam Police last month. The Speaker said that Hima Das was a source of inspiration for young players. She has made India proud on the world stage by winning gold medals in athletics competitions. Aggarwal said that it is also a matter of pride for him to honour Hima in Guwahati.