Preparation of MBBS Hindi course in final phase: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Aug: MBBS studies will now be possible in Hindi as well as English medium in the State Medical Colleges. The syllabus committee constituted by the state government has submitted its report to the government after studyiing the Hindi syllabus of MBBS run in Madhya Pradesh. After getting the report of the committee, the process of implementing the syllabus in Hindi medium has also started in the state.

To give importance to the Hindi language through medical education, the state government has decided to conduct the MBBS course in Hindi medium in Uttarakhand on the lines of Madhya Pradesh. The state government constituted a two-member committee, in which the Vice-Chancellor of Medical Education University, Prof Hem Chandra, and the Head of the Department of Radiotherapy, Doon Medical College, Prof Daulat Singh were involved. The two-member committee went to Madhya Pradesh and made a detailed study of the Hindi medium MBBS course being run in the government medical colleges there. After this, on the same lines, the syllabus was prepared in Hindi for the medical colleges of the state. After passing it in its Academic and Academic Committee, the Medical Education University has sent it to the government for final approval. Along with this, the committee has also submitted its detailed report of seven pages to the government.

Departmental Minister Dr Rawat said that many students in the state have done their schooling in Hindi medium, due to which they face difficulties while studying the MBBS course. Keeping this in mind, the state government took a decision a year ago to conduct MBBS education in Hindi along with English medium in state medical colleges, which will be implemented from the current academic session. The preparation for this has been done at the university level, but the government-level process to implement the course is the last step, which will be completed soon.