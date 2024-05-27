Preparations begin for counting of votes at the Counting Centres

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Preparations have intensified in Uttarakhand for the counting of votes to be held on 4 June. It may be recalled that in Uttarakhand, polling for the general elections had been held in the first phase itself on 19 April. However, as the counting is to be done simultaneously across the country on 4 June, training of the officials deputed for counting of the votes has been launched.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that training has started for counting of service votes. Officials are being informed and briefed about all the protocols to be followed during counting.

In Uttarakhand, polling was held for all the 5 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on 19 April. Jogdande said that many meetings have been held with the officers and now training for counting of service votes has started. Training of nodal officers for counting of EVM votes will start from 28 May, while district officers will be trained from 30 June. Apart from this, election observers will reach Uttarakhand on 2 June.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand will be done inside a three layer security circle, in which the innermost security will be CAPF security and then PAC security and then the outermost security circle will be manned by the State Police. The districts have sent approval regarding the counting venue and all its arrangements. He claimed that it is not possible to enter inside this 3 layer security circle without checking. Complete information regarding this will be posted in the counting centres. Information about all the employees and agents deployed at the counting center will be sent to all political parties.