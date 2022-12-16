Preparations for Mussoorie Winter Carnival in full swing

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 15 Dec: Preparations for the Mussoorie Winter Carnival are in full swing. SDM, Mussoorie, Shailendra Singh Negi said today many enthralling events will be organised on the occasion to promote tourism in the state.

The Carnival will be held from 26 to 30 December. It will be inaugurated by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The SDM said that, this time, different day and night programs will be held at the carnival. A Kavi Sammelan, cultural performances, folk songs and dances will also be held. Events will be based on the local art and culture of Uttarakhand, as well as those of Nepal and Gorkha society. Famous folk singers of Uttarakhand Pritam Bharatwan, Narendra Singh Negi, Meena Rana, Reshma Shah will give performances.

S Mukhiya and Bollywood artists will also give their performances.

On 26 December, a Shobha Yatra will start from Survey Ground, Landour, at 1 p.m. and end at Library Chowk at 4 p.m. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the carnival.

A 21 km half marathon, nature walk for tourists, bird watching, skating, judo-karate, games for children, fancy dress competition, photo exhibition on the town’s 200 years old history, and street plays will be organised. A fashion show based on the culture of Uttarakhand will be the centre of attraction.

The night events will be organised in the newly constructed Town Hall and will include presentation of Jagar by Basanti Bisht, staging of folk drama Madho Singh Bhandari, Uttarakhandi Ramchhaul Night, Qawwali Night and Magic Show. There will be a programme of comedy and satire.

There will also be a food festival from 28 to 30 December. Pahari cuisine stalls will be set up. Renowned chefs will participate on 29 December. ITBP and CRPF bands will perform at the main square.

The SDM claimed all preparations have been completed, the programmes have been finalised. Events will also be held at the George Everest Estate. Mussoorie CO Neeraj Semwal said all the preparations have been completed by the police for the Carnival and New Year celebrations. Additional police force will be deployed in Mussoorie, and an action plan has also been prepared for traffic management.

Also present on the occasion were Mussoorie BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal, Mussoorie Hotel Association former president RN Mathur, Ajay Bhargava, Mussoorie Police In-Charge Digpal Singh Kohli and many others.