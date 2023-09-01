Pres invites Doon’s ITITI students for Rakhi at Rashtrapati Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Aug: In a unique gesture of motherly affection and sensitivity for one of the most primitive and vulnerable tribes of India, the Van Raji, President Droupadi Murmu invited ITITI Doon Sanskriti School’s tribal children to Rashtrapati Bhawan on Rakhi day. This was the largest students’ group among all who had gathered there from various parts of India.

President spent a considerable amount of time with the Van Raji students, got rakhis from them and appreciated former RS MP Tarun Vijay’s efforts to bring the Van Raji into the national mainstream of computer education.

Tarun Vijay has undertaken a gigantic challenge to create the first Van Raji dictionary and also prepared a script for the Van Raji dialect.

Doon Sanskriti School is an exclusive tribal school inaugurated by Prime Minister Vajpayee in 2004. Besides the Van Raji children, students from Arunachal, Manipur, Mizoram also attended Rakhi celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The unique Van Raji educational empowerment and dialect scriptisation move led by Tarun Vijay was made possible with the efforts of DM, Pithoragarh, Dr Reena Joshi. Later, it received encouragement from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.