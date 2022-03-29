Pres Kovind inaugurates renovation of Raj Bhawan Bonsai Garden

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Mar: President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind inaugurated the restoration and expansion works on the Bonsai Garden at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Sunday. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and the state’s first lady Gurmit Kaur were also present on the occasion.

President Kovind appreciated this initiative and talked about starting a similar initiative at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with the cooperation of the Raj Bhawan, Uttarakhand.

On the initiative of Governor Singh, the Bonsai Garden located in the Raj Bhawan complex has been expanded to an area of 1500 square metres. About 220 types of bonsai plants have been preserved in the garden, in which flowering bonsai, fruit bonsai, climbers and various endangered species of bonsai plants have been kept. As envisaged by the Governor, a bamboo gate has also been constructed in the Bonsai Garden. The Governor has given instructions to preserve 500 extra plants of very special species in this garden. He said that technical information related to Bonsai should also be available to the general public.

It is worth noting that, in this Bonsai Garden, trees and plants up to the age of 50 years have been preserved. They are being taken care of in a scientific way. Scientific names and approximate ages are written on all the plants. Most of these bonsai plants were transplanted from their original places at the time of construction of Raj Bhawan and preserved in the garden. The garden remains the main attraction for the people who come to the flower show held every year.