President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Badrinath Shrine

By Our Staff Reporter

Chamoli, 8 Nov: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a 3-day state tour of Uttarakhand, today visited the Badrinath shrine on the second day. She was received by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on her arrival.

President Murmu reached Bhu-Baikuntha Dham here, today, and had darshan of Lord Badri Vishal. While worshiping in the temple for about 25 minutes, the President prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country.

Murmu reached the Badrinath Army Helipad at 10:20 a.m. by an Indian Air Force helicopter amid tight security arrangements. Apart from Governor Singh and CM Dhami, Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay was also present at the helipad along with the office bearers of the committee and district level officers, who included District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana and SP, Chamoli, Rekha Yadav.

From here, the President reached the temple in a convoy. Here, she had darshan of Lord Badri Vishal and performed worship amid the recital of the Vedic Mantras and hymns. Chief Priest of Badrinath, Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri and the Teerth Purohits led the ritual worship with Vedic chanting.

Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay, Vice Chairman Kishore Panwar and other officials presented Badri Vishal Prasad to the President.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a replica of Badrinath Temple made on Bhojpatra, Aarti and a basket of local products to President Murmu while she was at the temple. The President appeared overwhelmed by the supernatural beauty of Bhu-Baikuntha Dham. After worshiping at the temple, the President left for Srinagar from Badrinath.