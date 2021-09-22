President Kovind briefed on SJVN’s progress

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 21 Sep: President of India Ram Nath Kovind was on an official visit to Himachal Pradesh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, met the President during his stay in Shimla.

CMD Sharma briefed the President on the status and progress of various projects of SJVN in India and abroad. He said that the company was working relentlessly to achieve the target of 24X7 “Power for All” set by the Prime Minister, and to ensure that the benefits of the power and energy sector reach the common man.

Sharma further said that, with an installed capacity of 2016.5 MW, SJVN is working on the ambitious plan to become a 25,000 MW Company by 2040. SJVN has emerged as a major power player in the country having presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes Hydro, Wind, Solar and Thermal. The company also has presence in the field of Energy Transmission.

Sharma further informed the President that SJVN has always been in forefront in supporting society and the government in facing various issues which affect the nation. SJVN has also liberally extended support in the fight against Covid-19.