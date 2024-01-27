President’s medals for Anshuman, 3 other top cops

By staff reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Ajay Prakash Anshuman, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, is among four top Uttarakhand police officials who have been selected for this year’s President’s medals, a police communiqué said on Thursday.

Anshuman will get the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, it said.

The President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) will be given to Ridhim Agarwal, Inspector General, ADRF, Ajai Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, and Shweta Chaubey, SSP, Pauri-Garhwal.

Besides, Surjit Singh, Additional Sub Inspector (ASI), Transport, 46 PAC, Laxman Singh, Head Constable, 31 PAC, and Ganesh Singh, Driver, Fire Service will also get the President’s Medal.