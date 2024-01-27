Home Dehradun President’s medals for Anshuman, 3 other top cops

By staff reporter 

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Ajay Prakash Anshuman, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, is among four top Uttarakhand police officials who have been selected for this year’s President’s medals, a police communiqué said on Thursday.

Surjit Singh

Anshuman will get the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, it said.

Ganesh Singh

The President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) will be given to Ridhim Agarwal, Inspector General, ADRF, Ajai Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, and Shweta Chaubey, SSP, Pauri-Garhwal.

Laxman Singh

Besides, Surjit Singh, Additional Sub Inspector (ASI), Transport, 46 PAC, Laxman Singh, Head Constable, 31 PAC, and Ganesh Singh, Driver, Fire Service will also get the President’s Medal.

 

