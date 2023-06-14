Prevention of animal cruelty discussed in meeting with ADM in Rudraprayag

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag , 13 Jun: A meeting was organised, to discuss about prevention of animal cruelty on the Kedarnath Yatra route, in leadership of Additional District Magistrate Dipendra Singh Negi at district office NIC room here.

During the meeting , ADM passed instructions to the concerned officials that there should be no cruelty to the horses and mules operating on the Kedarnath Yatra route. If any person is found guilty of cruelty against horses and mules necessary action should be taken against him under the Animal Cruelty Act, he directed.

Gauri Maulekhi, a member of ‘People for Animal ’ group joined the meeting through video conferencing. She said that there should be no cruelty in any way to the horses and mules being operated on the Kedarnath Yatra route. She also suggested that full body test of horses and mules should be done and the unfit and weak and injured horses and mules should not be allowed to travel in any way.

She said that adequate amount of hot water should be available to the horses and mules on the yatra route and arrangements should be made for proper cleaning of the pastures and proper health tests of the horses and mules being operated on the yatra route should also be conducted regularly.

Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Dr Ashok Kumar informed that four veterinary units have been set up in Kedarnath, Lincholi, Gaurikund and Sonprayag to provide proper treatment for horses and mules operating on the Yatra route. He said that seven doctors for the treatment of horses and mules have been deployed and geyser-equipped Charis are being operated to provide hot water at 21 places on the Yatra route.

CVO said that 2296 horse-mules have been treated on the Yatra route till date and 201 horse-mule operators who did not follow the rules have been fined. Along with this, 300 horses and mules have been locked for not being operated on the Yatra route.