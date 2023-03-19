Principal IHM calls on Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Dr Jagdeep Khanna, Principal , Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Dehradun ( IHM ) met Governor , Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan. He informed the Governor about the activities of the Institute. The Governor appreciated the food court based on millets set up by IHM in the recently concluded Vasantotsav. He said that the traditional coarse grains “millets” produced in Uttarakhand are nutritious as well as beneficial for health.

Lt-General Singh said that after Corona everyone has become conscious about their health and they are adopting Millets. He said that Uttarakhand has good possibilities of production of millets grains, special efforts should be made to take it forward. He said that this year is being celebrated as International Year of Millets. Uttarakhand will also have a golden opportunity to showcase millets in G-20.